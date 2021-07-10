Lawyer Ahmednasir says No Leader has been Disrespected like Kalonzo

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has said that no leader has ever been disrespected in his home area like Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

In a tweet, the lawyer said the Jubilee party leadership only sees the former Vice-President as ODM leader Raila Odinga’s running mate.

Ahmednasir who was reacting to a photo of the leaders during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tour of Ukambani where he was accompanied by Odinga and Kalonzo among other local leaders said no self-respecting leader will accept such.

“My BELOVED JUBILEE sees Hon Musyoka as Baba’s running mate (4th time) No leader has EVER been disrespected in his backyard like Hon Musyoka…but again no self-respecting leader will accept this kind of MATHA!” said Ahmednasir.

In the photo, Odinga sat next to President Kenyatta while Kalonzo sat third after Governors Alfred Mutua and Charity Ngilu.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Friday joined President Uhuru Kenyatta and a host of other leaders in his tour of Ukambani, despite the fallout between him and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka that has recently played out in public, and on different occasions.

President Uhuru Kenyatta kicked off the first leg of his long-awaited tour of Ukambani region in Makueni where he inspected the ongoing construction of the 688 million cubic metres Thwake Dam which is part of his government’s Big 4 agenda.

The Head of State was received by Ukambani leaders led by Kalonzo Musyoka, Governors’ Kivutha Kibwana, Alfred Mutua and Charity Ngilu among other state officials.

He also visited Machakos County.

