Trip To The Moon For The Kenya Airlift Program Student

Wilfred grew up in the village. The wonders of the planes in the air, the fascinating Greek mythologies of Daedalus and Icarus; two men who made wings so that they can fly, intrigued him. If you have never come across the story of Daedalus and his son Icarus, the two, while serving under King Minos, had disagreements with the Kingdom and decided to escape from Crete islands for the fear of their lives. To fulfill their mission, they made gigantic feathers using osier branches connected with wax. Just like any other young person, Icarus was too excited about flying and against the instructions of his father, he flew very close to the sun, which melted the wax. He fell in the Icarian sea and drowned!

From such myths to reading stories about Yuri Gagarin and Neil Armstrong, some of the first people into the outer space, it never dawned on Wilfred that one day, he would take a simulative rocket journey into space. Less than a week ago, we covered his experience at the Kennedy Space Center, one of NASA’s imprints.

- Advertisement -

Few months ago, billionaire genius Elon Musk launched his space shuttle at this place. If you miss this story, you miss everything!

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

Trip To The Moon For The Kenya Airlift Program Student