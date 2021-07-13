Where To Start If You Want To Study In The USA Part_1

Where To Start If You Want To Study In The USA Part_1

Often, many people begin journeys that they never complete. It is no doubt that going to study abroad is one of those expeditions where only a few individuals successfully make it through.

The reason for this is obvious; lack of information on what to do and inadequate preparedness. Personally, my journey was unusually long. It took me 8 years to finally get approved for my visa to do a Master’s in the US. Looking back, the journey should not have taken that long if I clearly knew certain things.

- Advertisement -

However, since nobody furnished me with the right information, the embarrassments were many. Usually, prospective graduate students seeking study opportunities in the US grapple with the question of how and where to start to make their journeys worthwhile.

In the underpinned video, I offer insights on where to start if you want to study in the US.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

Where To Start If You Want To Study In The USA Part_1