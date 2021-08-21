Climate Scorecard as World Celebrates Humanitarian Day 2021



The GoGreen Initiative by Optiven was a part of the panel discussion during the Africa Conference on climate change and health. The conference which coincided with the World Humanitarian Day 2021 sought mitigation and support for efforts to improve life on Planet earth.

The day is in recognition of the assistance given to society in time of crises. Each year, World Humanitarian Day focuses on a theme, bringing together partners from across the humanitarian system to advocate for the survival, well-being and dignity of people affected by crises, and for the safety and security of aid workers.

This year, the day highlighted the immediate human cost of the climate crisis by pressuring world leaders to take meaningful climate action for the world’s most vulnerable people. In Kenya, the plenary shared challenges including mudslides in Central, flooding in Western and drought in the North.

Sharing the GoGreen Initiative scorecard at the forum attended by 145 delegates from 18 countries, it was noted that engagement of the stakeholders at the grassroot level is important in offering humanitarian aid. In the case of GoGreen, the Initiative has partnered with the county government and local administration to create awareness on environment restoration and sustainability in Kajiado County.

The participation in community cleanups and understanding the worldview of the community is key to action oriented outcomes. Through the GoGreen Initiative, the Strategy has embraced involvement of youth considering that it is the current generation that will experience the resulting negative action from climate change.

The GoGreen Initiative has thus involved students at Ngatataek Primary School, Don Orione School for the Mentally Handicapped and the Greenkids Awards to encourage ownership of sustainability Initiatives. In addition, GoGreen Initiative is holding Environment sustenance awards in line with the UN sustainable development goals in December 2021. This is to recognize the environment champions making a difference in the society by embracing the GoGreen lifestyle.

Speaking at the conference, Solomon Nzioka of the World Health Organization noted that climate change is central to all that affects human health and that of the Planet.

For the GoGreen awards log on to www.optivengogreen.com

For more information call Anne on 0791902902

https://facebook.com/events/s/gogreen-awards-2021/499282891164801/

