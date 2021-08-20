Electrocuted: Kenyan Man Found Dead while Holding A Charging Phone

A Kenyan secondary school teacher Job Wafula was found dead after being electrocuted while charging his mobile phone in Bungoma county.

Job Wafula was lying in bed while charging the phone before he fell asleep and got electrocuted.

Wafula was talking on phone

He reportedly was talking on the phone before he fell asleep without disconnecting it from the power.

“He was talking on the phone while charging it; he then fell asleep without disconnecting it from power. He was found dead on the morning of Wednesday, August 18,” said Mercy Wachina, a neighbour.

was a teacher at Kimugui Secondary School in Kanduyi constituency.

He was a student at Egerton University waiting for graduation. ”He was teaching Maths/Chemistry at the school,” Wachina added.

The deceased’s friend Noah Wanjusi told TUKO.co.ke that Wafula’s phone was damaged and is not functioning. ”The phone was damaged and is not functioning .meaning he was electrocuted,” Wanjusi said.

Burial date

His burial has been set for Wednesday next week. ”The deceased’s family has organised a fundraiser on Sunday, August 22,” Wanjusi added.

