Jipchirchir wins 3rd Gold for Kenya, Kosgei Silver in women’s marathon

Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir won the Olympic women’s marathon in Sapporo on Saturday, earning Kenya the third Gold Medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Fellow Kenyan Brigid Kosgei took silver and Molly Seidel of the United States took bronze.

- Advertisement -

Kenya’s Kosgei, the world record holder, and world champion Ruth Chepngetich had been favourites to win on Saturday.

But it was two-time world half-marathon champion Jepchirchir who came out on top after breaking out of a virtual tie with Kosgei at the 40km mark.

Jepchirchir finished with a time of 2:27:20, 16 seconds ahead of Kosgei.

Seidel, competing in just her third marathon after moving up from shorter distances, finished 26 seconds behind.

Battling hot and humid conditions, Chepng’etich dropped out around the 30km mark, while Israel’s Lonah Chemtai Salpeter dropped out at the 38km stage after looking like a strong contender for bronze.

This was Kenya’s third gold after Emmanuel Korir (800) and Faith Kipyegon (women’s 1500m) clinched the first two gold medals. So far Kenya has three gold, three silver, and a bronze.

Silver medallists are —Hellen Obiri (5,000m), Kosgei (marathon), and Ferguson Rotich (800m). Hyvin Kiyeng is the sole bronze medallist after she won it in the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

Jipchirchir wins 3rd Gold for Kenya, Kosgei Silver in women’s marathon