By Diaspora Messenger
Athlete Gilbert Kwemoi celebrates after winning Gold medal in China in 2014. Photo/Courtesy

Kenyan athlete, Gilbert Soet Kwemoi, who won a Gold Medal during a championship in China, is dead.

His coach, Isaac Kirwa, confirmed to The Standard that the celebrated athlete collapsed while in his home in Kitale on the night of Friday, August 13, and died while being taken to Mount Elgon Hospital.

The coach further confirmed that the 23-year-old athlete had been battling a short illness.

“It is true that we have lost him at a young age. He was a promising athlete,” stated Kirwa.

Until his death, Kwemoi was training under the National Police Service (NPS).

He earned Kenya a Gold Medal in 2014 during the Youth Olympics in Nanjing, China, in the 1,500m race after clocking 3:41.99.

His success elevated Kenya to position 10 during the championships.

His winning streak continued the following year after he bagged a silver medal during the African Under-20 Championships in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Senate Speaker, Kenneth Lusaka, eulogised the deceased athlete as a humble and talented sportsman.

“Gilbert Soet Kwemoi was a humble, talented and outstanding sportsman with a bright future. My deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, the people of Mt Elgon and the entire athletics fraternity during this difficult time,” stated Lusaka in a tribute.

Kwemoi was born in 1997 in Kipsigon in Mount Elgon area, Bungoma County.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Kenyan Gold medalist in China Gilbert Kwemoi Collapses & Dies

 

