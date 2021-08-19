Rebuilding the Altar Annual Conference and Revival in Gaithersburg MD

Christ Worship Center International presents the annual Rebuilding the Altar Conference and Revival. Come for a fresh encounter with God. Virtual Attendees: Register! Zoom link will be emailed prior to event. cwciconf.eventbrite.com

CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Friday, Aug 27 2021

7:00 pm – 10:00 pm Revival Prayers and Worship

Saturday, Aug 28 2021

9:30 am – Doors Open

10:00 am – Conference Begins

Praise and Worship

Keynote #1

12:30 pm Lunch

Refreshments will be provided

1:30 pm

Keynote #2 Financial Literacy followed by a Q&A session

2:00 pm – Panel Discussion with Q-A’s with panelists

3:00 pm – Keynote #3 Reverend Catherine

4:00 pm Prayers

5:00 pm – Saturday Conference ends

Sunday, Aug 28 2021

9 am – Doors Open

10:00 am – Praise & Worship

11:00 Keynote

2:00 pm Lunch (Refreshments provided)

Thanks for your interest and support! Hope to see you see you on August 27-29-Click here to Register-cwciconf.eventbrite.com