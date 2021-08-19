ANNOUNCEMENTS / NOTICESNEWS

Rebuilding the Altar Annual Conference and Revival in Gaithersburg MD

By Diaspora Messenger
0

Rebuilding the Altar Annual Conference and Revival in Gaithersburg MD

Rebuilding the Altar Annual Conference and Revival in Gaithersburg MDChrist Worship Center International presents the annual Rebuilding the Altar Conference and Revival. Come for a fresh encounter with God. Virtual Attendees: Register! Zoom link will be emailed prior to event. cwciconf.eventbrite.com

CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

- Advertisement -

Friday, Aug 27 2021

7:00 pm – 10:00 pm Revival Prayers and Worship

Saturday, Aug 28 2021

9:30 am – Doors Open

10:00 am – Conference Begins

Praise and Worship

Keynote #1

12:30 pm Lunch

Refreshments will be provided

Related Posts
NEWS

Death Announcement For Bishop Martin Kathurima of…

OBITUARIES

Promotion To Glory For Bishop Martin Kathurima Of…

NEWS

Kiswahili Tekelezi: Globalization Of Kiswahili-Join The…

KENYA DIASPORA NEWS

Kenyan Bowie State University professor wins African…

1:30 pm

Keynote #2 Financial Literacy followed by a Q&A session

2:00 pm – Panel Discussion with Q-A’s with panelists

3:00 pm – Keynote #3 Reverend Catherine

4:00 pm Prayers

5:00 pm – Saturday Conference ends

Sunday, Aug 28 2021

9 am – Doors Open

10:00 am – Praise & Worship

11:00 Keynote

2:00 pm Lunch (Refreshments provided)

Thanks for your interest and support! Hope to see you see you on August 27-29-Click here to Register-cwciconf.eventbrite.com

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -