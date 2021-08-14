Why Elephants Are Important In Ecosystem Restoration



Today is the World Elephant Day 2021. The day is celebrated in honor of one of the largest animals on the planet earth. At GoGreen Initiative by Optiven, this is a special day considering the important role played by elephants in environmental sustainability. As we join the work in celebrating the day, we share here how the elephant is making a marked difference on our environment.

As the largest of all land mammals, elephants play an important role in balancing natural ecosystems which are key to achievement of environment goals under the SDGs 2030. They trample forests and dense grasslands, making room for smaller species to co-exist.

Elephants also create water holes used by other wildlife as they dig dry riverbeds when rainfall is low. Herds travel over vast rangelands, and they disperse seeds in their dung, which helps generate new green growth. These are just some of the reasons why we support the preservation of elephants and advocate for their free existence in the wild for a better planet. From the GoGreen Initiative, a Happy World Elephant Day 2021.

Why is the day celebrated?

The Motive for Celebrating World Elephant Day 2021 and all the other important wildlife days is the catalyst for this celebration. Elephants are one of the most intelligent animals in the world. The World Elephant Day celebration is to encourage various organizations around the world to share this and other information about wildlife including to protect elephants and make elephant sanctuaries. Protecting elephants around the world will help in maintaining balance in the ecosystem. It is up to us to save elephants from extinction by educating people. So you can help elephants in the world by not using ivory-made products.

Some Interesting Facts About Elephants

The daily requirement of food by an elephant is around 150 kg on daily basis. Because of this the feeding time of an elephant is of 18 hours a day.

Elephant calves can weigh around 120 kg and they can walk within one hour after their birth.

The tusk of an elephant keeps on growing in its entire life.

Elephant uses its tusk for a lot of purposes such as drinking water and spraying it all over their body.

The tusk can hold up to 8 liters of water at one time.

Elephants can also use their tusks to dig water underground in case of scarcity of water.

A healthy elephant has an average lifespan of 50 to 70 years of age.

A baby elephant can weigh up to 100 kg.

