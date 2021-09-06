51 students from Uasin Gishu to join prestigious university in Europe

A deal between the Uasin Gishu County Government and the government of Finland has seen 51 students join a prestigious university in Europe.

Speaking to Kenyans.co,ke, Uasin Gishu Director of Communication Silas Tarus confirmed that Governor Jackson Mandago put pen on paper to a deal that would see students from the county join various universities in Finland.

Tarus confirmed that the 51 students would be joining Tampere University in Finland.

25 will be pursuing degree courses while the other 26 will undertake diploma courses. The 51 students will be pursuing medicine and other science-related courses.

“The deal was finalised when Governor Mandago visited Finland in August. This saw the first batch of students enlisted in the programme secure slots in the university,” he added.

He revealed that the county government catered for the documentation of the students as well as their air tickets. Tarus expressed hope that the students would secure jobs once they complete their studies.

Students selected for the programme are selected in a competitive process. First, the universities forward the standards of the calibre of students they want to recruit to the county government.

All standards are made available to the public, prompting application from students who qualify. The students are then interviewed and have to sit an exam provided by the institutions to determine their suitability for the programmes.

The selected students are then shortlisted and informed of the programmes they are qualified to take.

The county communication boss added that the programme not only provides opportunities for students seeking education but also offers an opportunity for graduates who would secure job opportunities in Finland.

He added that the programme, which is the brainchild of Mandago, sought to provide an opportunity for students who graduate from Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

In the deal with the Finish government, the students will be employed to meet the demand of graduates with technical skills. Tarus disclosed that the other batch consisting of expatriates would leave for Finland next month and another batch in January.

Tarus stated that the county government was keen on ensuring that TVET graduates secure job opportunities given the scarcity in the country. He disclosed that it had penned deals with other countries such as Sweden, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates.

