Celebration Gardens by Optiven Launched | 30% Sales Reached on Launch



Optiven Real Estate has launched a brand new project in Kitengela. The launch of Celebration Gardens was done on 8th September 2021 with pomp and aplomb, complete with a one-of-a-kind dance routine. The new project which neighbours the reknown Victory Gardens and Optiven Gardens is located within proximity of the Oloika Community which is home to Nkasiri Adventure Park, the African Inland Church in Oloika, as well as families that have built and settled in the area.

- Advertisement -

The launch which was convened by the Optiven Group Chief Executive, George Wachiuri, was also blessed with prayer and praise under the tutelage and guidance of Bishop Phillips Katutu of Destiny Life Chapel. Wachiuri advised that a number of customers had been keen to invest within the Kitengela area and Optiven made the decision to provide Celebration Gardens to meet this need.

He added that, “as we seek to settle families in their own homes, we are deliberate in selecting projects that are accessible, accomodating and affordable. Celebration Gardens is the answer to those seeking to get to the next level in terms of bespoke gated communities.”

Speaking at the event, Director for Projects Charles Muraguri noted that the area where the project is located is growing fast and thus the interest in Celebration Gardens is bound to see the project sell out in a short time. With a number of customers and investors already following the launch online, the project sold 30% of the available plots by the end of the launch date.

Upon the launch, Optiven also extended a launch offer for those making their bookings on the ground. Investors who booked on the ground were able to enjoy a 10% discount amounting to 129,500/- to pay 1,165,500/- of the cost price for the residential projects and 1,265,000/- for the commercial plots.

Optiven will provide great value additions to the project which will include access roads, trees, a perimeter fence and water on site. Celebration Gardens is located on the Oloika Plains and consists of 28 acres.

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0723 400 500

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.optiven.co.ke

YouTube: https://bit.ly/2VdSuFJ

Celebration Gardens by Optiven Launched | 30% Sales Reached on Launch