Daniel Moi’s Long-Serving Press Secretary, Lee Njiru Finally Calls It A Day

Mr Njiru also thanked senior civil servants who he says held his hand and helped him manoeuvre through the dangerous labyrinths of power.

“I thank luminaries like the director of information, the late Edmund Matu, who recommended me to Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Dr Sally Kosgei, Dr Richard Leakey, Hezekiah Oyugi, Gaylord Avedi, Zakayo Cheruiyot, Gen Lazaro Sumbeiywo, Kinuthia Mbugua, Sam Gichuru and Fred Gumo who played a prominent role in my career growth and general welfare,” he said.

“My gratitude also goes to media establishments like the Voice of Kenya, later KBC, Nation Media Group, Standard Group Ltd, foreign media organisations such as the BBC, VoA, DW, Reuters, AFP, UPI, Middle East News and many more that helped in my dissemination of news. Great newsmen like Tido Mhando of BBC and Shaka Ssali of VoA always come to mind.”

Asked how he plans to spend his retirement, he said: “Tukutane mitaani na mashambani (Let’s meet in the neighbourhoods and upcountry).”

Mr Njiru owns several businesses and property worth millions of shillings.

He is the owner of the Geranium Resort in Ngata, on the outskirts of Nakuru town, where he also has a home.

Many of Mzee Moi’s staff were redeployed last year after his death.

Among them was Colonel Alexander Kiprop, who had been his aide-de-camp since he left office in 2002.

The Nation has established that Colonel Kiprop was sent back to the barracks and is undertaking further military studies at the Tanzania Defence College in Dar es Salaam.

Others redeployed were Mr Joel Komen, who was Mzee Moi’s head of security, junior security officers, bodyguards, secretaries, personal assistants, messengers and drivers, who have been absorbed by various ministries.

Mzee Moi had 30 police ofﬁcers at his disposal. They were also redeployed by Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

Mzee Moi’s private secretary, Mr John Lokorio, now in his sixties, and General Lazaro Sumbeiywo, who was his regional security adviser, are yet to be reassigned.

Mzee Moi had an office with staff, including Mr Njiru, Mr Lokorio, and Mr Kiprotich, who has been Mr Njiru’s deputy since 2016.

The workers had offices at Kabarnet Gardens in Nairobi and his expansive Kabarak home.

Before they were redeployed, the government gave the employees in Mzee Moi’s office at least eight months to mourn after his death last year.

Mr Kiprotich is now an aide to Kanu chairman and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

Mzee Moi, who died on February 4, 2020, had received retirement benefits since leaving office in 2002, including a fleet of luxury cars, a fully furnished office and about 40 workers.

Moi also received a hefty monthly pension equivalent to 80 percent of the salary of the sitting President.

He was also entitled to other perks like fuel, house and entertainment allowances running into hundreds of thousands of shillings.

Running Moi’s office and that of former President Mwai Kibaki cost the public Sh243 million between January and June last year, with compensation to their staff, excluding workers seconded from the government, taking Sh126 million.

Aides seconded from the government, including press secretaries and security officers, are paid by the parent ministries.