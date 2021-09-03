How Hon DMK’s US Trip In 2018 Opened Airlift Doors For Brilliant Kenyans

Fueled by an unquenchable thirst for education, honorable DMK, the Abogeta West MCA, a shrewd academician-turned politician, once got an opportunity to come and study in America before politics got the better of him.

It is this zeal that would culminate into unending desire to see his former dream come true through a growing crop of brilliant Kenyans falling into unemployment after school.

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately, he didn’t know where to start. Coincidentally, as fate would have it, in 2018, as he attended the Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC, he would be introduced to Bob Mwiti, and as they say, the rest is history; the Kenya Airlift Program would then be born out of the engagement.

In this video, honorable DMK sheds light about the journey and the future outlook of the program.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs. On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

How Hon DMK’s US Trip In 2018 Opened Airlift Doors For Brilliant Kenyans