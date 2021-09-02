Kenyan man John Kasili dies in Lynchburg, Virginia after coma for 4 days

John was a kind-hearted man who loved people and more so his family. He leaves behind his pregnant wife (Maggie) who is due in 2 months. Until his last breath, John was excited and looked forward to welcoming his first baby into this world.

As the family tries to come to terms with such a big loss, they are hereby requesting well wishers to help them donate money to transport John’s body back to Kenya, as well as, cater for his funeral expenses and any other bills associated with this tragedy.

Until his death , the late John worked as a HVAC Tech at Oncall heating and Air conditioning in Roanoke, Va.

Your prayers & contribution will be greatly appreciated and will give this young family one less thing to worry about during this most difficult moments in their life.

Contribution can also be made via

CashApp: $MMachasio