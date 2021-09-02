NEWSOBITUARIES

Kenyan man John Kasili dies in Lynchburg, Virginia after coma for 4 days

Kenyan man John Kasili dies in Lynchburg, Virginia after coma for 4 daysWe are saddened to announce the death of John Kasili, which occurred  on Saturday, August 21st 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital in Virginia, USA. John was admitted for 3 weeks in the Neurological ICU after suffering internal bleeding in his head. Although he showed improvement and was moved to a Neurological ICU step down unit,  his condition took an abrupt turn for the worst and he went into a coma for 4 days before he passed away.

John was a kind-hearted man who loved people and more so his family. He leaves behind his pregnant wife (Maggie) who is due in 2 months. Until his last breath, John was excited and looked forward to welcoming his first baby into this world.
As the family tries to come to terms  with such a big loss, they are hereby requesting well wishers to help them donate money to transport John’s body back to Kenya, as well as, cater for his funeral expenses and any other bills associated with this tragedy.
Until his death,  the late John worked as a HVAC Tech at Oncall heating and Air conditioning in Roanoke, Va.
Your prayers & contribution  will be greatly appreciated and will give this young family one less thing to worry about during this most difficult moments in their life.
Contribution can also be made via
CashApp: $MMachasio

 

Kenyan diaspora Woman Leah Wangari Gatonye dies in hospital after car crash in SC

