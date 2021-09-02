Kenyan man John Kasili dies in Lynchburg, Virginia after coma for 4 days
We are saddened to announce the death of John Kasili, which occurred on Saturday, August 21st 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital in Virginia, USA. John was admitted for 3 weeks in the Neurological ICU after suffering internal bleeding in his head. Although he showed improvement and was moved to a Neurological ICU step down unit, his condition took an abrupt turn for the worst and he went into a coma for 4 days before he passed away.