Optiven goes digital on water – Water To Be Connected Digitally

Optiven Real Estate continues to make strides in bettering it’s Customer Service while at the same time embracing technology to do so. This follows the roll out of a new charges for water connection across the country, and in line with the different counties where Optiven has portfolio projects.

According the Water Office, the new connection fees and charges were effected from 2nd of September 2021. In a communication signed by the Customer Service Manager, Christine Kasaya, the new changes will however not affect existing customers who will make the new adjusted payments from 1st of January 2022.

The developments will now see customers paying a connection fee of 15,000 shillings while the cost of a unit of water will cost 150 shillings respectively. The water application form is availed through the Customer Service office. Speaking on the development, George Wachiuri, Group CEO at Optiven Group said, “we are keen to use technology to ensure that the value we provide for our customers is tangible and serves their needs as appropriate.

As a law abiding company we are also accountable to the authorities, thus the need for us to be compliant in what we do and seamless to better meet the anticipated needs of our customers.” The move is welcome amidst rising dissatisfaction of investors who are not able to develop their properties due to lack of water. Those investing with Optiven can however rest easy as the company provides top notch value additions that are done at the onset.

Director for Projects at Optiven Group, Charles Muraguri says, “investors want an assurance that their property will not lie idle and we at Optiven are working to ensure that the investors not only buy land, but get their title deeds and enjoy the pleasure of developing it upon competion of purchase.” https://www.optiven.co.ke/newsblogs/to-build-or-buy-its-your-home/

Optiven Real Estate has been lauded over the last 15 years for it’s signature value additions that transform land with appropriate infrastructure such as access roads, water, solar street lights, and security on ground. https://www.optiven.co.ke/newsblogs/optiven-takes-home-twin-awards-at-the-real-estate-excellence-awards/

