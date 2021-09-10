VIDEO: I never Imagined I Would Be In USA – Interview With Alex Gichuki

To Alex Gichuki, while growing up, the idea of coming to the US one day was just a mere mirage; a far-fetched dream that he could only wish for. Years later after completing his undergraduate studies in 2019, an opportunity would strike to join the Kenya Airlift Program. This was the golden chance he had been yearning to get for a long time to actualize his dream of studying and later working in the US.

In the words of our own international high-flyer Lupita Nyong’o, our dreams are valid if we never give up. At the beginning of August 2021, on a chilly evening at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Alex was lost in disbelief as he boarded a flight enroute the US to start his master’s journey at one of the top-notch universities in the country. In my insightful interview with him, we catch a clear glimpse of his story.

