Admission And Relocation Process Columbia University Webinar

What does it usually take to get a graduate admission into the US and successfully relocate?

Often, this is a question that rings in the minds of many prospective graduate students preparing for a transition process to the United States for studies.

- Advertisement -

Tragically, only a sizeable number of these scholars navigate successfully through the process due to lack of reliable information about what they need to do, right from submitting school applications to handling subsequent visa processes.

Such deficiencies lead to immense setbacks culminating into visa denials, which can be very frustrating. For this matter, understanding what is required at each of these stages is the most essential and basic part of anyone’s goal of studying in the US.

My webinar with Columbia University lay bare some of the most important aspects aligned to the admission and relocation process into the US.

For more inspiring content about studying, living and working in USA, please subscribe to my YouTube channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/BobMwiti

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

Admission And Relocation Process Columbia University Webinar