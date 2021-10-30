Land for Sale: Nakuru City Is Best Places To Live and Invest in Kenya

Land for Sale: Nakuru City Is Best Places To Live and Invest in Kenya

Nakuru City is one of the best places to live and invest in Kenya. For reasons such as low cost of living, good climate, less congestion and booming infrastructural projects, demand for real estate in Nakuru, the fourth largest city in Kenya, has been growing.

To meet this demand and fulfill homeownership dreams, Username Investments is now offering a prime land in Nakuru City at an affordable price at Havanna Estate – Nakuru.

- Advertisement -

Havanna Estate – Nakuru is located 15 minutes drive from Nakuru Town next to Ngata Estate and touches an existing tarmac off the Nakuru – Eldoret highway. This property is in a peaceful homely environment ideal to raise a family.

The estate is surrounded by magnificent and modern luxurious estates in Ngata yet perfectly priced at Ksh 599,000 only for an eighth-acre plot.

If you desire to live or have an investment within a growing city, this is the place to invest!

Location

The project is located 15 minutes’ drive from Nakuru City Centre next to Ngata Estate and touches an existing tarmac off the Nakuru – Eldoret highway.

Soil Type – The soil is good for construction and farming.

Value additions

Borehole Water.

Trees Cover inside the Estate.

Concrete Poles Perimeter Fence.

Murramed Roads.

Elegant Estate Gate

Electricity on Site

Introductory Prices for the Nakuru City Plots (per 1/8th acre)

Cash Investors: Introductory cash price of Ksh. 599,000 (Ksh. 60,000 deposit, balance within 30 days)

Special Offer of Ksh 550,000 for the first 50 buyers

An instalment option for up to 12 months is also available as shown below;

3 months – Ksh 623,000

6 months – Ksh 647,000

9 months – Ksh 671,000

12 months – Ksh 695,000

The minimum booking fee for each plot is Kshs. 60,000 only. The price is all-inclusive i.e. legal fees, stamp duty and title transfer fees with no hidden charges.

Special Offer: Buy 10 plots get 1 absolutely free.

To View

We have free site visits every Wednesday and Saturday. Meeting point will be at Kencom at 7:00am and Nakuru Westside Mall at 8:30am.

CALL TO ACTION

To book a seat to view Nakuru City Plots SMS ‘NAKURU’ to 20321, SMS ‘NAKURU’ to 20321.

Land for Sale: Nakuru City Is Best Places To Live and Invest in Kenya