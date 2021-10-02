Carpe Diem! Impossible is Nothing! We can soar beyond the impossible

Why not our dreams? We can all soar beyond the impossible, and the time is now. Carpe Diem: The COVID19 pandemic is still here with us and the times are unparalleled. From the loss of lives to collapsed businesses, from lost jobs to unavailable clients; the times are tough. A recent report estimated that approximately 132 Billion people could be undernourished by now, not to mention the people that are sinking into poverty thanks to the pandemic. No one saw it coming, but here we are coping with the new normal.

Such is life. It could overturn in a blink of an eye. With all the uncertainties about life that this pandemic has doubtlessly uncovered to the entire globe, we can’t help but seize the moment. Now is the only time to dream. Now is the time to act. Bleak as the future may seem, there is hope if we do not yield. Think about those who lost their lives, some were living their dreams while others went with their un-birthed dreams. No one knows whether they’ll get a chance to first accomplish all their desires before breathing their last. We can only start and keep pursuing, maximizing our potential and taking advantage of every opportunity.

The times are unprecedented, yes, but people are still winning. Jobs are being lost and companies are still recruiting, some businesses are closing down while others are blooming. Every cloud has a silver lining as the adage goes, and so can we thrive even in the darkest hours. Let difficulties be no excuse for backing down. Instead, adversities should trigger our minds to explore possible ways out. There is a world of possibilities at our disposal.

- Advertisement -

It is not about what is facing us, but how we face it that counts. Our challenges must be confronted with sobriety and not despair. There’s a sleeping giant in everyone awaiting an awakening, and sometimes the disaster is the awakening. Covid19 has awakened the world with unanticipated innovations and interventions, why not our dreams? We can all soar beyond the impossible, and the time is now. Carpe Diem! Impossible is Nothing!

By Liz Ekakoro:Diaspora Messenger contributor

Carpe Diem! Impossible is Nothing! We can soar beyond the impossible