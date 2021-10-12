NEWSOBITUARIES

Death Announcement Of George Thendeu, Father to Joyce of Kansas

By Diaspora Messenger
Death Announcement Of George Thendeu, Father to Joyce of Kansas

Death Announcement Of George Thendeu, Father to Joyce of Kansas
In Loving Memory of James George Thendeu Ithong’o December 6, 1934 – October 9, 2021

It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing away of James George Thendeu Ithong’o of  Kanyariri Kiambu. He was the Son of the late Ishmael Ithong’o and late Miriam Wangari and husband to the late Virginia Wanjiru Thendeu.

Father to Victor Ithongo Thendeu, Joyce Wangechi Thendeu (USA), Rose Wanjiku Noack (Germany), Eddah Wambui Berner (Germany)

Brother to Margaret Wanjiku, Daniel Kimani, the late Joseph Mburu and the late Waki Kabebe. He was Step brother to Capt Kinuthia Ithongo, Margaret Gacigi Gichaga, Fredrick Mwaura, Marjorie Gacigi Kimenyi, Arthur Gathagu, Elizabeth Mwangi Wanjiku, Richard Mwathi, the late Flora Wambui Matta, the late Joyce Wanjiru Ithongo, the late Caroline Njeri Chege and the late Jacqueline Nduta Wangati

He was Uncle to Miriam Wangari (USA), the late Ishmael Ithongo, Isaac Kariuki (USA), William Njoroge, Catherine Nduta Franzke (Germany), David Kamau and many others. He was Grandfather and Great Grandfather to many.

Family and friends are meeting daily at his home in Kanyariri

For contact and support, kindly use the numbers below:

Edward Gichuru CashApp: 3163931334

Joyce Thendeu Cash App: 7149449980

Joyce Thendeu Mpesa: 0722818815

Eunice Gichuru Mpesa: 0721994770

 

Death Announcement Of George Thendeu, Father to Joyce of Kansas

