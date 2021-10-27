Oscar Sudi forged Certificate used for clearance to contest 2013 elections

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi allegedly forged his diploma certificate to seek clearance to contest elections in 2013, a court has heard.

John Matseshe, a former head of examination at the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM), testified that Sudi’s Diploma in Business Management certificate purportedly issued by the institution in September 2008 was a forgery and non-existent.

“I can confirm that the certificate registered under the name of Sudi Oscar Kipchumba was not a genuine document from the Kenya Institute of Management. He may not have been a student in our institution and did not sit any examination,” said Matseshe.

According to the witness, the serial number of the certificate presented by Sudi belonged to Elkana Kimutai while the admission number on the certificate belongs to Scholastica Achieng Odhiambo.

Matseshe told anti-corruption court magistrate Felix Kombo that he used to be the head of examinations at KIM in 2015 when he received a letter from EACC requesting that he verify the certificate presented by Sudi.

Matseshe testified that certificate Number 36262 was issued to Elkana Kimutai, who had pursued a Diploma in Purchasing and Supplies Management, while Sudi’s purported admission number NRB/20879 belonged to Scholastica Achieng Odhiambo, who was a Diploma in Management student.

Sudi is facing trial for allegedly forging academic certificates while seeking clearance from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to contest in the 2013 General Election.

According to the charges, the MP forged a Diploma Certificate in Business Management purporting that it was issued by the Kenya Institute of Management, a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education and a school leaving certificate from Highway High School.

He is further accused of uttering false documents where the prosecution claimed that he presented the forged certificates to EACC and IEBC officials while purporting that they were genuine.

The prosecution has so far presented ten witnesses, with the remaining three set to testify when the hearing resumes on November 17.

By Paul Ogemba

Source-https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/

