Pastor Nga’ng’a does not want female hospital attendants when he is dead

Pastor James Nga’ng’a of Neno Evangelism Ministry does not want female hospital attendants anywhere close to his body once he is dead.

According to a viral video, Nganga said women will analyse his body and start ridiculing him while he is dead.

“When I die, I believe my God. These female nurses will not touch my private parts. I will die even on the road, you cannot touch my private parts saying, ‘Come and see Ng’ang’a’,” he said.

Word Is reached out to the man of God for an explanation.

“I said what I said and I mean it. That is me and my faith and not ‘We’,” he said.

“I am very sure, there is no way I will die in an accident or anything that will have me go through a postmortem. That is where most people’s private parts are analysed.

“Men of God don’t die accidentally. There is a grace once you become a servant of God.”

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko reacted to Pastor Nga’ng’a’s sermon, saying he did not agree with his words.

During another video from his sermons, Ng’ang’a said he has dozens of children.

“I tried everything and when I say I have over 70 children, I mean it. I have 30 in Ukambani, 20-something in Mombasa, Nyandarua and Murang’a,” he said.

“One left with a seven-month pregnancy, took her clothes and she never came back. I had to call myself into a meeting,” he said.

He opened up about his troubled marriage to his second wife Loise Murugi, whom he said had a tendency to run away.

Ng’ang’a was speaking about generation curses.

By ELIZABETH NGIGI

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

