VIDEO About The University of Alabama In Huntsville.

With a population of 10,000 students, The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) is a premier research university sitting at the heart of enormous scientific and technological activities.

The University sits side by side with giant technological companies and research parks, including the Cummings Research Park, which is the second-largest research park in the US and the fourth biggest in the world.

Established in the 1950s, as a research center to support the United States development of space exploration, UAH has fast grown to become the best among all Alabama schools in terms of economic outcomes of students after they graduate and is also top-ranked based on having many of its students endure career success after school.

UAH has tremendously outgrown itself to become a thriving education oasis and as we signed our partnership agreement with the school, it was a worthwhile experience getting to learn and see more about the school as evidence in the underpinned video.

