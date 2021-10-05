Waiguru says she has gained weight, means she’s happy-Marriage is sweet

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru says is enjoying every bit of her marriage to lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo.

The high-ranking politician tied the note with the prominent lawyer in an exclusive wedding attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga in 2019.

“Marriage is sweet,” she told NTV.

“If you compare now and when I got married, I have gained weight. It means I am happy.”

Waiguru also suggested her better half has a laid-back approach, and hence, is not the person who would be seen beside her each and every other time.

“He does his work as the first gentleman (of the county). But he is not as vocal, stressed Waiguru, 50.

Before meeting Waiganjo, Waiguru, who also served as Minister for Devolution, was married to Tony Njuguna. She is a mother of three boys.

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/

