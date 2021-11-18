Bishop Daniel Musau: Celebration of The Life of a General in the Lord’s Army

It is with great sadness that we announce promotion to glory of Bishop Daniel Musau which occurred on Monday 11/15/21 at 2:30 am at Baylor Hospital in Fort Worth TX. He was beloved husband to Pastor Margaret Musau and the father to Josh and Joy Tama. He was the founding Pastor of The Living Well Church, Arlington, Texas.

Bishop Musau will be laid to rest in Dallas Texas.

The memorial service: Saturday 12/04/21 at 10 am

Venue will be announced later.

Budget: $200,000 to cover medical bills and funeral expenses.

More details to follow, see our Facebook feed.

Prayers and fellowship every evening at 7pm at The Living Well Church:

Address: 205 East Mitchell Street, Arlington, TX 76010

Virtual Zoom Meeting Sunday November 21, 2021 From 7pm

We welcome your prayers and financial support as we celebrate the life of our beloved Bishop.

You can send your contributions to:

Maurice Omondi

-Cash app – 8172692595

$MauriceOmondi

-Zelle 8176579562

Rachel Munguti (VICTOR)

For more details please contact:

Pastor James Ochuka 2147551780

Pastor Daniel Kasyula 2148757423

Pastor Tom Gathanga 8177515725

Rev. Phyllis Johnson 2146219031

Deacon George Oyugi 8173236061

