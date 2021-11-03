Kenyan Judy Wakhungu to recieve Humanitarian Award from Penn State University

Former Environment Cabinet Secretary, Judy Wakhungu, has been awarded by the Pennsylvania State University (Penn State).

In a letter dated November 2, Penn State University wrote to Wakhungu to inform her that she had been selected to receive the 2022 Graduate Alumni Society Humanitarian Award.

The award recognizes one individual annually who has made a positive societal impact on the welfare of mankind beyond the responsibilities of their profession. This includes significant contribution benefiting one’s community, state or people of other nations.

“Congratulations on receiving this well-deserved honor from Penn State. We look forward to presenting this prestigious award to you in recognition of your distinguished humanitarian service,” the letter read in part.

Wakhungu, who is Kenya’s Ambassador to France, Portugal, The Holy See, Serbia and Monaco, took to social media to celebrate the award.

“Penn State Graduate School Alumni Society 2022 Humanitarian Award. Wow! Thank you,” Wahungu wrote.

Winners will be presented with their awards during the recognition ceremony and dinner on March 26, 2022, at the institution’s conference centre. The Ambassador will be expected to address the delegation.

“As part of your visit, we are delighted to arrange for you to speak with graduate students to share your global perspectives with them,” Penn State added.

The former CS was humbled to receive the award from the institution which she is an alumnus of.

Wakhungu graduated with her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in energy resources management from Penn State in 1993.

Wakhungu has also won other awards including the Oceans Award, 2018, and the Clark Bavin Award 2016.

