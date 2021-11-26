The Inspiring Story Of A Bright Boy From Mbeere, Embu.

Alistair Murimi is a shining star who grew up in a humble background in a small village in Mbeere. Growing up, the brilliant young boy had a great share of challenges that almost cut short his academic journey.

When we came across his story of struggle trying to raise finances to join Nkubu High School after posting exemplary results in KCPE, the Kenya Airlift Program came in handy and granted him a full scholarship up to the university level.

So, when I landed in the country, my bucket list had a surprise visit to this high-rising young man at his school to see his progress, which has been overly remarkable.

The visit would culminate into a journey of many miles to his small village to another great surprise to his family. We covered those moments in the underpinned video which you should definitely not miss.

