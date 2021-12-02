Controversial Kenyan Bishop Godfrey Migwi is Dead

The House of Hope Bishop Godfrey Migwi is dead. The bishop passed away on Thursday, November 2 with condolence messages to his family and church members already pouring in from a cross-section of Kenyans.

The Bishop was a strong supporter of Deputy President William Ruto and was set to vie for Mathioya parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket.

DP Ruto took to his social media to eulogize the vocal leader, terming him as a powerful leader with a great sense of humor.

“Bishop Godfrey Migwi was a bold, vocal, and powerful spiritual leader with a great sense of humour. he was a mentor and a friend with firm pastoral faith that he infused to many of us. We will miss his topical and nourishing sermons,” his statement read.

The cause of death has not been revealed, as his family has not come out to release a statement regarding the same.

His demise was confirmed by a local radio station with condolence messages streaming in from members of his congregation and supporters, remembering him as uniquely joyful and a kind person.

“Sad news just in: Bishop Godfrey Migwi of House of Hope church, Kayole has passed on. Hustler Nation is mourning,” social media user Mukami wa Embu stated.

“General has rested, Bishop Godfrey Migwi may God comfort our souls” another user Enock Gichira eulogized.

His clerical journey started almost 20 years ago in Kariobangi in Nairobi, which later led him to move to spread the gospel to Kayole eight years ago. He was also a decorated singer, with a couple of records that gained popularity within the gospel industry.

He is survived by his wife and children.

The Nairobi Bishop will be remembered for his scathing attacks on President Uhuru Kenyatta, criticizing his projects terming them as a failure due to rampant graft eating away chunks of public resources.

The cleric was also a fierce critic of the Building Bridges Initiative sponsored by President Kenyatta and his handshake brother Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and did not shy away from telling off the duo.

In fact, Bishop Migwi’s association with the DP reportedly cost him his job at Mediamax Networks after he landed in trouble for questioning the president’s development record.

The Nairobi bishop launched his political campaign by spending Ksh5 million in an early effort to win voters’ hearts, putting up billboards worth Kshs500,000 each.

“The people of Mathioya need change and I know what it takes to provide that change. I have lived amongst them, mobilized with them and I’m confident I know the kind of solutions they need to move forward,” he stated.

