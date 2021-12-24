Intriguing tale of love: Personal Assistant Charmed Kenyan MP Into Marriage

The story of Pastor Robert Murega Rimberia and Meru Woman Representative Kawira Mwangaza’s marriage is an intriguing tale of love.

The Member of Parliament is now married to the popular musician and pastor Robert Murega Rimberia commonly known as Murega Baichu.

The couple tied the knot in May 2018 at a colourful wedding in Meru County.

During an interview in August 2019, Pastor Murega narrated how his love for Kawira and their eventual marriage came to be.

He revealed that the Woman Rep was a fan of her music. She followed his career and would attend his concerts. He noted that she was impressed with his guitar skills, setting the path for their romance.

“She would go crazy whenever I played the guitar and till today, she likes when I play the guitar even in church,” Murega remarked.

He also revealed that she loved his dress code especially when he donned his signature large Panama hats.

“Kawira said I looked more handsome in the hat and she always likes seeing me in one,” he added.

When she announced her decision to vie for elective office, Murega fully supported her ambition and was up and down campaigning for her.

“I love politics but with my wife in politics, I am comfortable and I fancy supporting her in politics,” said Murega.

When she was elected, out of love, he volunteered to be her personal assistant, a move that elicited mixed reactions from various quarters.

“Even though she has government secretaries, I found it very crucial to be her personal assistant since being her man, I know her challenges and what she needs to be successful,” he stated.

The couple runs Kamankura Records which was rebranded to Baite Family, which owns and operates Baite TV and Baite Records.

They also run the Baite Family Church where they both minister, attracting congregants through the music-filled broadcasted church services.

Murega revealed that Kawira is his music advisor and has a say in the music they produce, which is mainly in Ameru.

Kawira won the woman representative position on an independent ticket where she floored the incumbent, Florence Kajuju who vied on a Jubilee ticket.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

