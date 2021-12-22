Kenyan man Sławek muturi Who Drove 9000KM From Europe to Kenya

A Kenyan man Sławek muturi has travelled the world educating people about financial freedom. As of 2000, he had travelled to 83 countries mostly in Europe and Africa and by 2019 he had been to 190 countries.

The world is full of individuals who have accomplished various different feats, from sports, academics, adventure, extreme activities among others. While some of them may become famous, a majority remains relatively unknown.

In this segment, Nairobileo.co.ke looks at one Sławek muturi, the Kenyan man who drove 9,000 kilometres from Poland to Nairobi.

He is a published business author and during an interview with TV47 on Friday, December 20, 2019, he revealed that he has written seven books on financial freedom and all that money entails.

“My first plane flight from Poland to Kenya came in 1969 when I was only four years old, and my first solo flight from Kenya to Germany was when I was only six. I often went on holidays to Kenya when I lived in Poland or to Poland when I lived in Kenya,” Muturi narrated.

190!! Wow!! However, he notes that of all the travels, his most intriguing was in 1989, when they drove from Warsaw, Poland to Nairobi.

“In 1989 we drove a Land Rover from Poland to Kenya with two Polish university friends,” he revealed.

The distance between Warsaw and Nairobi is 9,360.8 kilometres and by the current road standards, it would take 145 hours to drive from one of the cities to the other, non-stop.

Muturi said that he wanted to visit the country and reminisce his childhood, having been brought up in Ngong.

The 56-year-old was born in Łódź to a Kenyan father and Polish mother.

Muturi revealed that he speaks 12 languages including Polish, English, Swahili and Kikuyu.

