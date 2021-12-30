Kenyans traveling back home to be vaccinated on arrival & register with Chanjo

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has announced new measures for travellers arriving in the country from abroad.

One of the 11 measures outlined by the Authority mandates all Kenyan nationals arriving back to the country to be inoculated on arrival.

The passengers will also be required to register under the Ministry of Health’s Chanjo platform, which is being used to track Covid-19 vaccination data in the country.

The directive reads: “Effective 28th December 2021, there exists a temporary variation on proof of vaccination for all Kenyans arriving into the country for the next 7 days on condition that the individuals register for vaccination on the Chanjo –Ke platform (https:portal.health.go.ke/home) and a valid negative PCR COVID-19 test certificate taken within 72 hours of flight and presented at the port of entry. The individuals will receive inoculations on arrival.” KCAA also revised the list of passengers who are exempt from quarantine listing diplomats and senior government officials among them. All other passengers will be required to submit daily reports for a period of 14 days after arrival. “All travelers will be expected to fill the travelers’ locator form and submit before travel to http://bit.ly/covid19moh and thereafter submit daily health information to ‘jitenge’ platform for 14 consecutive days. “All passengers with flu-like symptoms at the point of entry, or those who develop clinical symptoms within 14 days of arrival shall be placed into quarantine and be tested for COVID19 at a government testing facility,” the rules read. Source-https://www.pulselive.co.ke/

