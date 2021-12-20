Mwai Kibaki-The Only Fortunate Child Out Of Four Siblings To Attend School

Retired President Mwai Kibaki has been described by many as Kenya’s best ever president for the development projects, economic stability, and government policies and initiatives shaped during his tenure.

The former Head of State was a man loved by many. His humour and light speeches brought the sense of a calm and approachable president as compared to his predecessors.

Kibaki was born in 1931 in Thunguri village, Othaya division in then Nyeri District, now Nyeri County and is the youngest son of Kibaki Gĩthĩnji and Teresia Wanjikũ.

He had four siblings, three brothers; Bernard Nderitu, Philip Muriithi Samuel Muriithi and one sister Esther Waitherero. However, he was the only fortunate child to have attended school.

Kibaki grew up to accomplish remarkable feats and despite all his success, his siblings chose a humble life back in their Nyeri home.

The former president’s elder brother, Nderitu Kibaki lived his entire life as a subsistence farmer in Nyeri.

During an interview with K24 in 2013, Nderitu revealed that he never asked for money from President Kibaki but made it clear that he never lacked any of his basic needs.

He further revealed that though his brother was a powerful politician and eventually the president, it was difficult for them to seek and acquire formal employment due to the lack of education.

Nderitu also stated that the former president was the beneficiary of an offer made to their father by missionaries. They only wanted one child and since Kibaki was the youngest and too small to herd goats, he went to school.

“We would herd the goats and he would come back from school and join us in herding before the darkness fell,” Nderitu narrated.

He treasured the fact that every time Kibaki would go home to Nyeri, he held a meeting with his siblings and they would catch up on each and everyone’s life.

“When he was young he was a one-of-a-kind child who was reserved and easily interacted with the other children,” he added.

Nderitu passed on at the age of 88 in 2015, after he collapsed as he headed to the bathroom in a suspected case of pneumonia.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

