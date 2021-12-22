PHOTOS: Betty Bayo Traditional Wedding Ceremony With New Lover

By Diaspora Messenger 0
PHOTOS: Betty Bayo Traditional Wedding Ceremony With New Lover
PHOTOS: Betty Bayo Traditional Wedding Ceremony With New Lover

Kikuyu gospel singer Betty Bayo celebrated her traditional wedding otherwise known as ‘Ruracio’ after their highly publicized engagement party in November 2020.

Betty who was previously married to Pastor Victor Kanyari could not hide her joy as she described her lover, who is only identified as Tash, as an answered prayer.

“What really inspired me was how you feared God, respected me and the love you showed towards me and the kids. I know your past won’t come as a surprise, at least I know all your exes. You are my answered prayer… my LOVE I know you’re not perfect and that makes the two of us love,” Bayo wrote.

In his part, Betty’s lover poured out his heart to her thanking her for coming to his life.

He wrote; ”Thank you for coming into my life and making my life amazing. You make me feel LOVED every day. I feel lucky that I have you as my Life Partner. I am so blessed to have you. Love you always my sweetheart.”

Bayo parted ways with Kanyari; the father of her two children, who is also a preacher following the ‘potassium permanganate’ fake miracle scam which was highly publicised.

Here is a glimpse of her colourful traditional wedding:

Related Posts
FEATURED STORIES

PHOTOS: Betty Bayo Introduces Her New Man In Style

NEWS

Kenyan Gospel Musicians Gang Up Against Jeremy Damaris over…

NEWS

Betty Bayo Speaks To Dennis Mutara After His Viral Video

NEWS

List of Kenyan single celebrities still looking for future…

 

Source-https://www.k24tv.co.ke/

Gospel singer Betty Bayo gives advice to married and divorced couples

Betty Bayo Bleached Her Skin to Please a Man Who Later Dumped Her

 

PHOTOS: Betty Bayo Traditional Wedding Ceremony With New Lover

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -