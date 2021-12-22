PHOTOS: Betty Bayo Traditional Wedding Ceremony With New Lover

Kikuyu gospel singer Betty Bayo celebrated her traditional wedding otherwise known as ‘Ruracio’ after their highly publicized engagement party in November 2020.

Betty who was previously married to Pastor Victor Kanyari could not hide her joy as she described her lover, who is only identified as Tash, as an answered prayer.

“What really inspired me was how you feared God, respected me and the love you showed towards me and the kids. I know your past won’t come as a surprise, at least I know all your exes. You are my answered prayer… my LOVE I know you’re not perfect and that makes the two of us love,” Bayo wrote.

In his part, Betty’s lover poured out his heart to her thanking her for coming to his life.

He wrote; ”Thank you for coming into my life and making my life amazing. You make me feel LOVED every day. I feel lucky that I have you as my Life Partner. I am so blessed to have you. Love you always my sweetheart.”

Bayo parted ways with Kanyari; the father of her two children, who is also a preacher following the ‘potassium permanganate’ fake miracle scam which was highly publicised.

Here is a glimpse of her colourful traditional wedding:

Source-https://www.k24tv.co.ke/

