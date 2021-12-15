The Launch Of Havanna Estate Phase Two in Nakuru City

The official conferment and issuance of charter to Nakuru City has stamped Nakuru’s position as one of the best places to live and invest in Kenya.

To meet the growing demand for residential plots in Nakuru City, Username Investments is now offering Havanna Estate – Nakuru Phase II.

Havanna Estate – Nakuru Phase I was sold out fast and due to demand, we are bringing you Phase II, another prime project just next to phase I.

Havanna Estate – Nakuru Phase II is located 15 minutes’ drive from Nakuru Town next to Ngata Estate and touches an existing tarmac off the Nakuru – Eldoret highway.

This property is in a peaceful and homely environment ideal to raise a family. The estate is surrounded by magnificent and modern luxurious estates in Ngata yet perfectly priced with an opening offer of Ksh 599,000 only for an eighth-acre plot. If you desire to live or have an investment in Nakuru City, this is the place to invest!

Location

Soil Type of Nakuru City Plots

The soil is good for construction and farming.

Value additions at Nakuru City Plots

Borehole Water.

Trees Cover inside the Estate.

Concrete Poles Perimeter Fence.

Murramed Roads.

Elegant Estate Gate

Electricity on Site

Introductory Prices (per 1/8th acre)

Cash Investors: Introductory cash price of Ksh. 599,000 (Ksh. 60,000 deposit, balance within 30 days)

An instalment option for up to 12 months is also available as shown below:

3 months – Ksh 623,000

6 months – Ksh 647,000

9 months – Ksh 671,000

12 months – Ksh 695,000

The minimum booking fee for each Nakuru City plot is Kshs. 60,000 only. The price is all-inclusive i.e. legal fees, stamp duty and title transfer fees with no hidden charges.

Special Offer: Buy 10 plots get 1 absolutely free.

To View

We have free site visits to Nakuru City plots every Wednesday and Saturday. The meeting point will be at Kencom at 7:00am and Nakuru Westside Mall at 8:30am.

CALL TO ACTION

To book a seat, SMS ‘NAKURU’ to 20321 / Call 0725 000 222

