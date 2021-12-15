What We Do In The Kenya Airlift Program Shiko Hope TV Interview.

Looking back at the milestones we have made so far, it’s no doubt that the future looks more luminous than ever before for the Kenya Airlift Program.

Today, many who have successfully come through the program have their lives changed for good as they pursue dreams, which once seemed so far-fetched.

We continue to inspire and change the world by turning around the lives of many and giving hope that there can always be better days if we never give up.

But the million-dollar question is how we do it and what we do. It is for this reason that we keep you informed through the underpinned MUST WATCH interview on what our program does.

For more inspiring content about studying, living and working in USA, please subscribe to my YouTube channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/BobMwiti

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

What We Do In The Kenya Airlift Program Shiko Hope TV Interview.