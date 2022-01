It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Patrick Lune Lidonde.

Patrick Lune Lidonde, 60, died Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester , Massachusetts USA.

He was born in Kakamega, Kenya, son of the late Elijah Galeb Lidonde and Beverly Ahono Lidonde. He worked several years at Polar Beverages. Patrick is survived by his wife Janet Achieng Lidonde, his

children; Cindy, Patrick Jr. Tia, Tamara, Tori, Christian and Marsha “Moraa”.

Siblings: Grace (Lidonde) Alubaka, Abdi Lidonde and his wife Grace (Gathoni) Lidonde, Gladys Ndoli Lidonde, Kennedy Lidonde and his wife Sarah (Kasenge) Lidonde, Rachel (Lidonde) Lumadede, Doris (Lidonde) Mosbrucker and her husband Martin, Armstrong Lidonde and his wife Jackie Kwarula Lidonde, Lydiah (Lidonde) Okoth and her husband Booker and Felicia “Diana”(Lidonde) Njoroge and her husband Kenneth, and cousin Rosemary Munde of Worcester.

He has also left behind his former wife Susan “Sue” Obiero.

Patrick is also predeased by: Brother-in-laws Ben Asher Alubaka and Kennedy Lumadede. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

There will be a wake at Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, *61 Myrtle St. Worcester MA 01608, on Thursday January 20th, 2022*. Calling hours are from 4pm to 8pm.

Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Patrick will be held *Saturday, January 22nd, 2022 at International Faith Outreach Ministry (IFOM); 93 Meadowbrook Road East Longmeadow MA 01028* from 3PM to 6PM

Burial will be held on Saturday, January 29th in Kakamega, Western Province of Kenya.

There is a budget of *$30,000* to handle the funeral arrangements to send Patrick’s body back home to Kenya to be laid to rest. We are appealing to friends and well wishers for support to offset this budget.

Contributions can be sent to Brian Shigoli through CashApp at cashtag *$shiggz* or Zelle to Brian Shigoli via phone number *413-726-4069*.

Bank Transfers Can be made to the following Bank:

*Bank Name:* TD Bank

*Account Name:* Armstrong Lidonde

*Account Number:* 8261275107

*Routing Number:* 211370545

A GoFundMe Page has been set up for donations:

Death Announcement Of Patrick Lune Lidonde Of Worcester, Massachusetts