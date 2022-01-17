The Kenyan Diaspora Man Designing US Planes After Snub by Kenya Govt

A Kenyan man Joshua Manyara Mochache’s dream of designing aircrafts came to life when he set foot in the United States of America years after a number of his projects were rejected by the Kenyan government.

Describing his projects as far-fetched, the Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute (KIRDI) declined Joshua Manyara Mochache’s projects- a fact which only made him exhibit determination and resolve in order to defy the odds and achieve his dreams.

Currently, as Mochache looks back, he not only designs aircrafts but also does various projects for National Aeronautic Space Agency (NASA) as an aerospace engineer. Is it lady luck or is it grit that got Mochache to a n opportunity that few Africans have trod before?

Mochache’s tale dates back to the 1980s where he attended Karura Primary school and Maxwell Adventist Preparatory in Nairobi County.

Ranked among the top performers after sitting his KCPE, he was admitted to Starehe Boys. Mochache, however, declined to join after the school did not allow him to worship on the Sabbath. He opted to join Lenana school from 1992 to 1995.

“I’m a staunch Adventist and, therefore, I chose to join another school rather than forsake my freedom of worship,” Mochache stated during a past interview.

After sitting for his O levels, he got straight As, a momentum that was exhibited by his various initiatives.

For instance, during Science Congress events, Mochache came up with projects that received top-notch accolades and awards. Nonetheless, his ideas were turned down by KIRDI.

“We tried to follow up the idea with the Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute (KIRDI) to no avail as the officials at the research institute claimed it was far-fetched.”

Mochache found a silver lining during the tough time after his father bought a world encyclopaedia- this triggered his love for space.

He went to Baraton University of Eastern Africa pursuing mathematics and technology for two years. This gave him a good foundation after he got a green card to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in US at the age of 18 in 1997. The university is often referred to as the “Havard of the skies.”

After graduation, Mochache did an internship at Continental Airlines and then became a design engineer at Cessna Aircraft company. He later joined Bell Flight as a principal engineer. He has been at the helm of the company for over 17 years.

