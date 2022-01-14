There’s Hope: Don’t let go of the bird at hand for ten in the bush

A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. Having something certainly is better than the hope of acquiring more later. To some, this proverb is a warning against taking risks, to others, it is just another expression to spice up the language, yet it is an insight open to valuable interpretations. We are and can be more confident with what we have and can showcase than we can count on a deal that is yet to materialize. No matter how little resources one has, they are better than anticipating or having no resources at all.

When in our current position the winds of life slap us with hardships and challenges of all manner, it is easy to wish we were in a better place. We have big dreams but the opportunities we are waiting for are taking longer to unfold. We can’t help but wait for better days ahead, better opportunities, or better deals. As we wait, our dreams gradually fade and move us no more because tomorrow never comes. What we fail to understand however is that where we are now, the ideas and the current time is the proverbial bird at hand.

Do we abandon what we have now at the promise of a better future? Do we bury our potential because there are no platforms? Do we let go of the bird at hand because we have spotted some ten more in the bush? Food for thought.

Indeed, better days are coming, but we have today at hand. The time is always now, the best place is here, where we are. It may not be the most desired place, but it is a starting point. You may not have a great audience, but one person is enough to get you going. It is not about what you do not have, but how much you are willing to maximize on what is at hand. There is hope for you my reader, there’s hope for me.

I dare you to soar beyond the impossible, by believing that you can make your dreams count, no matter how little the steps you take. And, if my words are not enough to awaken your hope, may these words keep your hope alive;

“There is hope, however, for anyone who is among the living; for even a living dog is better than a dead lion.”

Impossible is Nothing!

By Elizabeth Ekakoro Bore: Diaspora Messenger Contributor

