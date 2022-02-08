In the State of Maharashtra in India, there is a City interestingly with a Kikuyu name Karanja. According to wikipedia, Karanja is a city of a Municipal council in Washim district in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

Karanja is also known as Karanja Lad. The town is named after Saint Karanj. It is often also referred as “Lad’anche Karanja”. Karanja is a holy place for Hindus , Jains and It is the birthplace of Shri Narasimha Saraswati Swami Maharaj, who is believed to be the second incarnation of Lord Dattatreya.

Karanja has historical importance. The city is very rich in ancient time, it was looted by Chatrapati Shivaji 3 times.

Their are 4 historical gates in the city: Delhi gate ,darwah gate ,mangrul gate,poha gate. It also has very ancient Hindu temple, ram temple and jain temple. It is also a holy place for muslims.

As of the 2001 Indian census, Karanja had a population of 100,947. Males made up 52% of the population and females 48%. Karanja has an average literacy rate of 72%, higher than the national average of 59.5%. Male literacy rate is 78%, and female literacy is 67%

As per official census 2011 and population data 2019 of Karanja City, Muslims are the majority in Karanja. Total population of Karanja City is 100,947 as per census 2011. Islam constitutes 49.80% of Karanja City population. Hinduism are minority in Karanja City forming 39.46% of total population As of the 2011 Indian census, Karanja had a population of 100,947.

The Adan River flows near Karanja city. It is an important source of domestic water supply to the city. There are three lakes situated in the city, the Rishi Talaw, the Sarang Talaw, and the Chandra Talaw.

Source-https://en.m.wikipedia.org/

A City In Maharashtra India With A Kikuyu Name Karanja