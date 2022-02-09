DP Ruto Blames The Handshake For Disrupting Jubilee Party Agenda

Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday stepped up his criticism of President Uhuru Kenyatta, claiming that the Jubilee agenda had been disrupted by the 2018 handshake.

Ruto, who was speaking in Trans Nzoia County, claimed that no meaningful development has been implemented in the country since he parted ways with the Head of State.

He distanced himself from President Kenyatta’s second term, claiming the handshake short-circuited the development agenda.

“Mimi na Rais Uhuru tulitengeneza makusudi serikali ya Jubilee, awamu ya kwanza tulijenga reli, stima, mabarabara na TTI na hizo zote tulifanya,” DP Ruto said.

“Awamu ya pili tulipanga ajira ya vijana wetu, kilimo na UHC lakini hiyo mpango ya Big Four haikutimia kwa sababu ya karata mbaya na siasa mbaya.”

President Kenyatta has stated, in the last several months, that he has enjoyed peace and tranquility in his second term while accomplishing more projects than he did in his first term.

DP Ruto however told a different tale to Trans Nzoia residents during his address, largely blaming ODM leader Raila Odinga for his fall out with the Head of State.

“Rais tuambie tangu second term, when did the Cabinet sit to plan for the country? It used to sit every Thursday during the first term. Kuna watu walihujumu na kusambaratisha serikali ya Jubilee, Big 4 na kutuletea mambo ya BBI na reggae,” said the DP.

On a day that the UDA gubernatorial aspirant for Trans Nzoia ditched the Ruto camp to join the newly founded Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K), leaders who had accompanied the DP also alleged that the party, associated with Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, was State-sponsored.

The UDA leaders vowed, if elected, to fix the agriculture sector, reduce price of farm inputs as farming was the country’s main economic backbone.

By Citizen Reporter

Source-https://www.citizen.digital/news/

