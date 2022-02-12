 Kenyan Diaspora scientist Dr Esther Onyango Honored by Google 

As Google launched the Women in Culture hub on Friday, February 12, a Kenyan scientist was recognised alongside the late Wangari Maathai for her contribution in climate change.

Little-known to many, Dr Esther Onyango is a research fellow at the Griffith University in Australia and has carried out various studies that have influenced global policies on climate change.

Google stated that the Kenyan scientist had contributed to how world leaders think about Malaria, given the growing concern of climate change.

“Her work defines her as a holistic thinker, moving beyond discipline-specific boundaries to develop novel ways of addressing the connections between climate change, mosquito-borne diseases, the environment, and human health,” Google stated.

Her research works over the years have been held in high regard by various global institutions. In March 2021, she was appointed as one of the consultants for the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Onyango also sits at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change which was founded in 1988 and deals with climate change policies among member states of the United Nations (UN).

Apart from her numerous work experience, the Kenyan scientist has also invested in education and holds several degrees from various universities around the world.

Onyango holds a doctorate degree in Environmental Science and a master’s degree in Biological Science from the Southern Illinois University in the United States of America (USA).

“For 16 years, I have had experience across academia and policy environments. My motivation is to work in the science-policy interface to translate research outputs into policy and practice that addresses the human health risks that arise from environmental impacts.

“I have developed an interdisciplinary framework to address the threats of mosquito-borne diseases under changing climate and the subsequent implications for climate change and public health adaptation policy and practice,” she stated.

During a past interview, Onyango stated that her desire to study started as a young girl when she was motivated to join the medical field.

“I had liked biology throughout high school and did well in it but didn’t want to go into medical school and study medicine,” she stated.

By WASHINGTON MITO

Kenyan Diaspora scientist Dr Esther Onyango Honored by Google