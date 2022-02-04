Miguna Miguna Registers As A Voter In Toronto, Canada

Controversial Canada-based Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna on Thursday, February 3, visited the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) desk in Toronto, Canada, to confirm his details as a registered voter.

The fiery lawyer revealed this through his social media pages even as IEBC continues with the mass voter registration exercise countrywide and in diaspora in preparation of the August 9 elections.

“Today, I visited the IEBC’s Mobile Station in Toronto and made sure I am on the Voters’ Register,” Miguna posted.

The IEBC acknowledged his visit, stating: “Miguna Miguna was among the many Kenyans living in Canada, who visited Kenya High Commission office and Consulates to register as a voter, change particulars or transfer their voting station from Kenya to Canada.”

“Voter registration is ongoing in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver for 15 days,” the post on the IEBC’s platform added.

Former Education and Lands Cabinet Secretary, Prof Jacob Kaimenyi, also visited the IEBC’s station in Berlin, Germany, to participate in the process. Kaimenyi is the Kenyan Ambassador to Belgium.

“The Kenyan Ambassador to Belgium HE Prof Jacob Kaimenyi checked in at the Kenyan Embassy in Berlin to register as a voter. Kaimenyi flew in from Brussels,” IEBC said.

Some Kenyans, however, poked holes in Miguna’s successful visit at the IEBC centre, raising questions on why his return to the country has never been facilitated.

Miguna has unsuccessfully tried to fly into the country, but despite having court orders directing the government to allow him back, his efforts have been futile.

In the meantime, IEBC has, as at January 31, registered 548,188 new voters out of 2,987,138 set target. The commission also processed 130,320 requests for transfer of polling stations and 989 applications for change of identification documents.

The exercise ends on February 6, 2022, in Kenya and on the 15th day of commencement of the exercise in diaspora.

