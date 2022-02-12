Music Video Featuring Raila Odinga To Premiere On Valentines’ Day

A 38-second trailer of the music video released on Friday sees ‘Baba’, as Odinga is referred to in the film, perform alongside the Luhya star in front of a troupe of backup dancers.

Clad in a bomber jacket of the Kenyan flag colours, Odinga later leaves vocal duty and retreats to the background to showcase his moves.

The Azimio La Umoja leader is currently in India but is expected to jet back into the country ahead of the official release of the video.

Initially dubbed ‘Lelo ni Lelo’ (Today is Today), the popular hit has been consistently featured in Odinga’s campaign rallies lately as he traverses the country to popularize his August presidential bid.

Odinga’s daughter, Winnie, is responsible for getting the former Prime Minister aboard the project, according to the shoot’s music director Majimaji.

Something BIG is coming this Monday 14th February at 10 a.m. For the 1st time ever #BabaTheArtist. Leo Ni Leo the Remix Official Music Video Release. pic.twitter.com/KrIzKtkmEM — Azimio TV (@AzimioTv) February 11, 2022

By Dennis Musau

Source-https://www.citizen.digital/