Do Not Shy Away from Investing in Real Estate in an Election Year

Username Investments CEO, Reuben Kimani, has urged Kenyans not to shy away from investing in real estate this year and especially during the election season.

Reuben was speaking during an Open Day held in Nakuru City at Havanna Estate Nakuru Phase 3.

Investing during elections

“It is common for Kenyans to adopt a wait and see approach every election cycle. Later, everyone rushes to investing.

However, our country has experienced peace and stability in the recent years which has been a positive factor influencing growth across all sectors.

Further, growth of infrastructure has opened up various satellite towns that one can invest in affordably”.

Speaking during the Open Day in Nakuru City, that brought together investors across the country to invest in Havanna Estate Nakuru, Reuben Kimani, CEO, Username Investment Ltd., exhibited confidence in the real estate sector that has contributed immensely to the country’s economy and has provided housing to Kenyans.

Elections globally

“Globally, elections are coupled with a number of uncertainties. Investors, especially in real estate, wait until the political campaigns slow down, elections are held and winners are announced, they, later on, decide on investing”.

However, this should not be the case this year. We have witnessed the growth of real estate sector even amidst elections”.

“Despite the highly contested elections in 2017, land prices in Ngata area in Nakuru City rose by 20.66% making it the best performing satellite town.

Five years down the line, the satellite town has magnificent and luxurious residential homes, and getting affordable land within the area is almost impossible.

Ngata is now a high-end estate in Nakuru where everyone desires to have a piece of land”, Reuben continued.

About Havanna Estate Nakuru Phase 3

“The property we are now offering is just next to Ngata Estate. We have successfully sold out Havanna Estate Nakuru Phase 1 & 2 this year. Phase 3 is affordably priced in this strategic location and touching an existing tarmac. This will be the next posh estate in Nakuru “.

“Nakuru is now a city and the benefits of investing here now are much better than 5 years ago. The new city is set to become home to the first Kenyan branch of Chicago-based Loyola University and the construction will cost about Ksh 2. 7B.

Further, the expansion of the Nairobi –Nakuru – Mau – Summit highway, and the upcoming airport will be great boost for this city. Therefore, investors here have all reasons to smile.

Politics is seasonal and is as much as it affects us directly, do not focus on what is currently happening. Make sure your money is in the right place and that is in strategic property and you get a title deed.

The CEO concluded by calling upon Kenyans to invest in this cosmopolitan city which is the face of Kenya and home to all Kenyan tribes. Therefore, there is no reason as to why you should not invest in real estate in Nakuru City this year.

