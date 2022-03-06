Promotion To Glory Of Peter Kamau Njaga Of Woodstock, GA

Promotion To Glory Of Peter Kamau Njaga Of Woodstock, GA
Promotion To Glory Of Peter Kamau Njaga Of Woodstock, GA

It’s with humble acceptance we announce the promotion to Glory of Peter H Kamau Njaga ( Farmers Insurance) Woodstock, GA. Peter is the son of John and Regina Njaga of Kennesaw District, brother to Charles, Frank and Paul .

We continue to uphold and support the  family during this difficult time.  Guests are welcome to their residence: 419 Ethridge Dr, Kennesaw GA 30144 on the following days from 7pm: Monday 3/7/22   Wed. 3/9/22.

Celebration of Life / Fundraiser  Friday  3/11/22   from 6 PM at: KACC church  771 Elberta Dr , Marietta GA  30066.

Funeral service  Saturday 3/12/22  at: Poole funeral Home  1970 Eagle Dr, Woodstock GA 30189 Visitation 10:00AM- 11.45 AM Funeral Service 12Pm

Please channel Financial support through: Cash app  Pastor Penny Mungai  (678) 591-3174 Zelle John Njaga  (404) 434-9516

For more info please contact:

Elder Kanyari (404)3536317

Pastor Richard  Mungai  (678)5918560

John Njaga (404)4349516

Regina Njaga  (404)4331787

Ann Muiruri  (908)2831842

