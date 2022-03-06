Promotion To Glory Of Peter Kamau Njaga Of Woodstock, GA

It’s with humble acceptance we announce the promotion to Glory of Peter H Kamau Njaga ( Farmers Insurance) Woodstock, GA. Peter is the son of John and Regina Njaga of Kennesaw District, brother to Charles, Frank and Paul .

We continue to uphold and support the family during this difficult time. Guests are welcome to their residence: 419 Ethridge Dr, Kennesaw GA 30144 on the following days from 7pm: Monday 3/7/22 Wed. 3/9/22.

Celebration of Life / Fundraiser Friday 3/11/22 from 6 PM at: KACC church 771 Elberta Dr , Marietta GA 30066.

Funeral service Saturday 3/12/22 at: Poole funeral Home 1970 Eagle Dr, Woodstock GA 30189 Visitation 10:00AM- 11.45 AM Funeral Service 12Pm

Please channel Financial support through: Cash app Pastor Penny Mungai (678) 591-3174 Zelle John Njaga (404) 434-9516

For more info please contact:

Elder Kanyari (404)3536317

Pastor Richard Mungai (678)5918560

John Njaga (404)4349516

Regina Njaga (404)4331787

Ann Muiruri (908)2831842