VIDEO: Indians Are The Most Networked Group Of Immigrants In USA

Typically, Indians are some of the majority of immigrants in the US. Every day out, Indians enter the US in drones for work, studies, among other things.

Talk of the big tech giants and many Fortune 500 companies and you will find Indian imprints in form of CEOs such as Sunda Pichai, developers, analysts, among others.

But what is the secret to all this success in a foreign country? Why is it that, unlike other immigrants, Indians are the top earners in the US, earning even better than most Whites? The answer is quite simple, networking.

Indians are great networkers with each other, a phenomenon that enables them to widely grasp many available opportunities with ease through information sharing.

The underpinned video tells it bare on the uniqueness of being the most networked group of immigrants in the US.

