A Must Watch Beautiful Segway Tour Of The University Of Tampa

Overlooking the Wells Fargo Building where our offices are located is a paradise of a school in the name of the University of Tampa.

With its beautiful lawns and well-landscaped yards, the University, which boosts around 10000 students in various fields, is in no doubt a place that can easily tempt someone to consider going back to school again.

In fact, students with cosigners under our program have an opportunity to apply for admission to this beautiful school.

At the heart of Tampa city, the school offers a clear view of the Gulf of Mexico with an array of fun activities that usually bring out the best of ‘The Big Guava’ as is christened Tampa City.

As part of an excavation exercise to learn more about the school, we made a unique visit, which included a Segway tour around the iconic institution.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

A Must Watch Beautiful Segway Tour Of The University Of Tampa