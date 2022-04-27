Death Announcement of Sheila Waithera Muthee of London, UK

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the sudden demise of Sheila Waithera Muthee, daughter of Ben Muthee (Shaft) and Nancy Karanja (Mama Sheila) of Dagenham, London, UK.

The late Sheila was wife to Peter Ero and mother of 3, sister to Benji, Tabby and Ariana. Sheila went to be with the Lord on Friday 8th April, 2022. We request your presence and support in prayers, emotional and financially at this very difficult time.

Zoom meetings details for tomorrow will follow. For financial support please use:
P. Muchunu – Sort 111122 a/c 00097083. Mpesa: Patricia Muchunu +254710301898

For further information call:
Mwaura Mukabi 07469 870 518
Ben 07944 182 656
Peter 07735 753 157

I got cancer for a reason; God has a purpose

