Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement of Baby Ashton Karanja of Texes

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement of Baby Ashton Karanja of Texes

A family in Texas is appealing to all well wishers and people of good faith to join to assist in the funeral fundraiser for beloved baby, Ashton Karanja, born 11/28/2019 and suddenly passed on 03/30/2022.

The family is struggling to find the immediate funds to cover for burial costs and give him a proper burial. He has been at the mortuary for 3 weeks now. The set target is $20,000 to assist in covering burial costs.

The family have been notified to fulfill this obligation otherwise the mortuary will proceed to dispose off the remains.

Please consider donating if able to as no amount is too small. We are so grateful for every donation received during this challenging time. Baby Ashton loved being outdoors, music and drums.

The mother is devastated and has appealed to us to help give her son a decent send off.

With love anything is possible. Let us team up and stand with her to help her lay her son to rest honorably.

*Cashapp-346-381-5155*

*Zelle-346-381-5155*

For more information please contact:

Steve Thiongo 713-231-6476

Jimmy Njoroge 713-885-8959

Brenda BK 832-329-5947

Monique Karanja(mom) 346-381-5155

Pst. Paul Akatsa 832-231-9990

Jackie Muthee 281-746-5982

Esther Karanja 346-529-1902

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement of Baby Ashton Karanja of Texes