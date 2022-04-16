Kenya Responds to Claims of Renting Expensive House for Amb Martin Kimani in NY

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been at pain to explain reports of misusing taxpayers money to fund lavish lifestyles of envoys in New York, United States.

The Ministry denied reports that it was on a spending spree by leasing expensive houses for Kenya’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Martin Kimani. The government explained that it sought to lease another property after it realised renovating the one previously occupied by the country’s envoy would be much more expensive.

A report had indicated that Ambassador Martin Kimani lives in a property whose annual rent is Ksh23 million, translating to almost Ksh2 million per month.

According to the report, Kenyans also pay Ksh120,000 as annual maintenance fee for the house and an annual utility cost of Ksh868,000 on another unoccupied property that the government had purchased to house diplomats.

The report indicated that the unoccupied six-bedroom residential building sits on two acres and has remained vacant for three months now and that the Kenyan government owns another three-bedroom house that has remained vacant for over a year.

The houses have not been occupied but they cost the taxpayers Ksh8.9 million per year in maintenance charges.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs maintains that the houses are occupied and in regular use.

“The property is currently being utilized to house diaspora events, seminars and conferences which the Mission would otherwise pay a high cost to hire venues.

“In addition, the Mission is considering temporary leasing of the grounds as we await allocation of an adequate budget for redevelopment. A few proposals for leasing out the grounds are under consideration,” MFA stated in its response to the reports.

Further, MFA explained that the Kenyan Mission to the US was to get rid of one of the houses but a tree fell on it.

“In the process of terminating the lease for one of the officers who were to move into the GOK house located at 4453 29th Street, unfortunately, a tree fell and damaged the roof of the house, broke the entrance and electrical cables,” MFA’s statement indicated.

“The second staff house had deteriorated over the years due to lack of adequate maintenance funds. Failure of the plumbing, electrical and cooling systems necessitated the officer to vacate awaiting repairs and renovations of the property. This is currently under the procurement process.”

By MUMBI MUTUKO

